RapidWeaver Classic 9.0

In mid-2022, Realmac Software rebranded its RapidWeaver Web design and publishing app to RapidWeaver Classic with a plan to introduce a second, more powerful app called RapidWeaver Elements. While the RapidWeaver community waits for Elements to drop, RapidWeaver Classic has been updated to version 9.0 (a numeric bump to help alleviate confusion with older 8.x versions of the original RapidWeaver). The release resolves an issue where the email address was incorrectly set when multiple %footer% tags were used, fixes a bug with the Blog plug-in’s RSS feed where the URL was missing a forward slash, and makes various other minor code-level improvements to keep things running smoothly. If you’re still using RapidWeaver 7 or 8, a single license upgrade to RapidWeaver Classic 9 is currently discounted to $31.99 for the first year of an annual subscription. ($79.99 annual subscription, free update, in Setapp, 114 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)