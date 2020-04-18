Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Gentlemen Coders has released RAW Power 3.0, a major upgrade to the professional image editor and Photos extension that makes it easy to perform non-destructive editing on images of all formats in your Photos library. (Nik Bhatt, formerly Senior Director of Engineering at Apple and now lead developer at Gentlemen Coders, gave an overview of RAW Power’s non-destructive editing in “The Ins and Outs of Non-destructive Editing in Photos for Mac and iOS,” 14 June 2019)

RAW Power 3.0 now works with your Photos library or Finder folders; provides full support for iCloud Photos; adds the capability to rate and flag images (with support for iCloud Photos syncing); adds an advanced Auto Enhance feature that can be applied to multiple images at once; provides filtering by rating, flag, file type, and adjustment status; and includes a variety of Look-Up Tables and editing presets, plus enables you to add your own.

The Mac version of RAW Power 3.0 costs $39.99 and is a free upgrade for users of RAW Power for Mac 2.0. You can download a free, full-featured trial at the Gentlemen Coders Web site. The company also released RAW Power 3.0 for iOS with a refreshed, more configurable editing interface and support for the Files app, plus most of the features added to the Mac app. ($39.99 new from the Mac App Store, free upgrade, 62.2 MB, macOS 10.14+)