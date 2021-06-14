RAW Power 3.3.2

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Gentlemen Coders recently released RAW Power 3.3 with the new Extended RAW feature, adding support for cameras beyond those offered by Apple’s RAW engine. Extended RAW supports compressed Fujifilm RAW images, Go Pro, Olympus, and many others, and it brings new tools for split toning, lens correction, and color fringe removal. The update enhances exporting to the Photos library and enables you to hide LUTs by picking the folder in the popup. Shortly after this release, Gentlemen Coders issued version 3.3.2 with unspecified changes. ($39.99 new from the Mac App Store, free upgrade, 53.7 MB, macOS 10.14+)