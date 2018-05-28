Retrospect 15.1.1

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Retrospect Inc. has issued Retrospect 15.1, the first maintenance update since the release of the upgraded version 15 (see “Retrospect 15.0,” 19 March 2018). The backup software brings GDPR data compliance (see “Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation Makes Privacy Global,” 2 May 2018), adds direct email migration and syncing that enables you to bypass backups and move data from one email account to another, improves data retention using rule-based filtering in grooming, adds more cloud storage service compatibility (including Minio, Zenko CloudServer, and SwiftStack), and resolves an issue with iCloud that caused scanning to fail to complete for some mailboxes. Shortly after this release, Retrospect was updated to version 15.1.1 to fix a crash that occurred when running a grooming script with no selector specified.

Retrospect 15 costs $49 for Retrospect Solo, which protects a single non-server computer and its external hard drives, and $119 for Retrospect Desktop, which covers one non-server Mac and up to five additional Windows, Mac, and Linux computers. Retrospect is offering TidBITS readers a 20% discount on Solo or Desktop (as well as other Retrospect Single Server and Multi Server products)—just use the TIDBITSRETRO15 coupon code when purchasing via the Retrospect online store.

You can upgrade to Retrospect 15 from versions 13 and 14 at a reduced price—check your upgrade price by entering your license into this wizard. If you have a currently active Annual Support and Maintenance agreement, your upgrade is free. ($49 for Solo and $119 for Desktop new, upgrade pricing available, 189 MB, release notes, macOS 10.6.8+)