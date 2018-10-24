Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Retrospect Inc. has released Retrospect 15.6 with improved support for macOS 10.14 Mojave. Retrospect 15.6 begins to integrate the new Retrospect Management Console, which enables monitoring and management of up to 100 instances of Retrospect from a single interface. The update also adds email protection for IceWarp, provides system certification for the Microsoft Windows 10 October 2018 Update, and improves how the app handles licensing and subscriptions. Retrospect is offering TidBITS readers a 25% discount on all Retrospect products—use the TIDBITS25 coupon code when purchasing via the Retrospect online store. ($49 for Solo and $119 for Desktop new, free update, upgrade pricing available from versions 13 and 14, 191 MB, release notes, macOS 10.6.8+)