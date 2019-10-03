Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 29 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Retrospect 16.5

Retrospect Inc. has released Retrospect 16.5 with a redesigned console interface for larger-scale environments, moving the list of organizations and servers to the left for more straightforward navigation. The management console also introduces new views for Scripts, Sources, Backup Sets, and Activities, plus lets users create and edit scripts and backup sets on a specific engine.

Retrospect 16.5 New User Interface

Retrospect 16.5 also now supports macOS 10.15 Catalina, adds cloud certification for the Backblaze B2 EU data center, improves NAS support with auto-adding of existing NAS share mounts, improves the speed of client scanning, adds support for 4 million folders on a single volume, resolves an issue where media verification did not work correctly in certain situations, fixes a bug where the master catalog was not correct after a rebuild of multiple members, and improves Dark mode. ($49 for Solo and $119 for Desktop new, free update, 158 MB, release notes, macOS 10.6.8+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Retrospect 16.5

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum