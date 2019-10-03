Share Facebook

Retrospect Inc. has released Retrospect 16.5 with a redesigned console interface for larger-scale environments, moving the list of organizations and servers to the left for more straightforward navigation. The management console also introduces new views for Scripts, Sources, Backup Sets, and Activities, plus lets users create and edit scripts and backup sets on a specific engine.

Retrospect 16.5 also now supports macOS 10.15 Catalina, adds cloud certification for the Backblaze B2 EU data center, improves NAS support with auto-adding of existing NAS share mounts, improves the speed of client scanning, adds support for 4 million folders on a single volume, resolves an issue where media verification did not work correctly in certain situations, fixes a bug where the master catalog was not correct after a rebuild of multiple members, and improves Dark mode. ($49 for Solo and $119 for Desktop new, free update, 158 MB, release notes, macOS 10.6.8+)