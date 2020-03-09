Share Facebook

StorCentric has issued Retrospect 17, a major new release for the Mac backup and recovery software. (StorCentric, the parent company of Drobo and Nexsan, acquired Retrospect, Inc. in June 2019 with plans to keep it as an independent, wholly-owned subsidiary.) The update enhances Retrospect’s Management Console with improved dashboard status displays for backup engines and automatic onboarding for Retrospect Backup engines, optimizes the ProactiveAI scheduling engine to handle more sources with different storage profiles and improve speed by up to 10 times, resolves an issue with backing up to a storage group that is being rebuilt, improves Dropbox performance, and fixes a timezone/Daylight Saving Time bug related to logging.

Retrospect 17 is free for customers with current annual support and maintenance contracts, and the company also offers a variety of pricing options for new and upgrade purchases. To protect a single non-server computer and its external hard drives, Retrospect Solo costs $49 as a one-time purchase ($29 upgrade from a previous license) or $3.99 per month ($39.99 annually) for the subscription edition. For backup of one non-server Mac and up to five additional Windows, Mac, and Linux computers, Retrospect Desktop costs $119 ($69 for upgrades) or $9.99 monthly ($99 annually). Both the Solo and Desktop editions offer Premium options that add the Management Console (Solo and Desktop) or phone support (Solo). A free, fully functional 45-day trial version is available. ($49 for Retrospect Solo and $119 for Retrospect Desktop new, upgrade pricing available, 195 MB, release notes, macOS 10.8.5+)