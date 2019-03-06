Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



While it has been a little over 8 years since its last Watchlist appearance, Maxum Development’s Rumpus file transfer server app is still going strong with the release of version 8.2. This update extends the Rumplet desktop applet—which enables sending of large files to outside guests—by adding the Rumpus Tether client application, giving users quick access to uploading, downloading, previewing, and deleting content on the Rumpus server.

Rumpus 8.2 also adds support for two-factor authentication for Web File Manager logins, adds the capability to assign a phone number to User Accounts for text message-based two-factor authentication, improves support for client IP address detection, updates the main control window to include easy access buttons to Web administration on the server, and adds an Administrator Advisory box to the Rumpus control window that displays notifications of recent activity that may need investigation. ($295 new, free update, 24.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.6+)