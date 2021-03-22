Share Facebook

Maxum Development’s Rumpus file transfer server has been updated to version 9.0, a significant release with updated security and cryptographic libraries and protocols (including LibSSH and OpenSSL). Rumpus now includes the capability to interface directly with the open-certificate authority Let’s Encrypt to obtain a trusted certificate for free, adds the User Account Self-Registration feature to allow you to send people to your server and automatically receive a user account, improves the Admin Console, and supports a configurable cookie consent function that complies with the European Union’s GDPR ePrivacy directive. Customers who originally purchased Rumpus 8.2 receive a free upgrade to Rumpus 9.0. For those who originally purchased Rumpus 8.1 or earlier (before February 2019), a paid upgrade is available. ($295 new, free update, 27 MB, release notes, macOS 10.6+)