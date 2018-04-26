Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Safari 11.1 (Build 1×605.1.33.1.4)

Apple has released a supplemental edition of Safari 11.1 to patch a pair of vulnerabilities in three builds of the Web browser for the following operating systems: OS X 10.11.6 El Capitan (Safari build 11605.1.33.1.4), macOS 10.12.6 Sierra (Safari build 12605.1.33.1.4), and macOS 10.13.4 High Sierra (Safari build 13605.1.33.1.4). The update eliminates two memory corruption issues in WebKit that could lead to arbitrary code execution when processing maliciously crafted Web content. Safari 11.1 is available only via Software Update. (Free, release notes, macOS 10.11.6+)

Comments About Safari 11.1 (Build 1×605.1.33.1.4)

