Safari 12.0.2
Apple has released Safari 12.0.2 for macOS 10.12.6 Sierra and 10.13.6 High Sierra to address several security vulnerabilities. The update improves state management to prevent a malicious Web site from causing address bar spoofing, improves data deletion so that you can fully delete browsing history, and addresses a couple of WebKit-related issues that could lead to maliciously crafted Web content executing arbitrary code. Safari 12.0.2 is available only via Software Update. (Free, release notes, macOS 10.12.6 and 10.13.6)
Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum