Apple has released Safari 12.0.2 for macOS 10.12.6 Sierra and 10.13.6 High Sierra to address several security vulnerabilities. The update improves state management to prevent a malicious Web site from causing address bar spoofing, improves data deletion so that you can fully delete browsing history, and addresses a couple of WebKit-related issues that could lead to maliciously crafted Web content executing arbitrary code. Safari 12.0.2 is available only via Software Update. (Free, release notes, macOS 10.12.6 and 10.13.6)