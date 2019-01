Share Facebook

Apple has released Safari 12.0.3 for macOS 10.13.6 High Sierra and 10.12.6 Sierra to address several security vulnerabilities. The update prevents maliciously crafted Web content from leading to a cross-site scripting attack and improves memory handling to thwart arbitrary code execution. Safari 12.0.3 is available only via Software Update. (Free, release notes, macOS 10.13.6 and 10.12.6)