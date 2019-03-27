Share Facebook

Apple has released Safari 12.1 for macOS 10.13.6 High Sierra and 10.12.6 Sierra, adding a couple of improvements and addressing several security vulnerabilities. The new version streamlines Web site login when filling credentials with Password AutoFill, allows push notification prompts only after interacting with a Web site, and adds a warning when an insecure Web page is loaded. The browser also removes support for the expired Do Not Track standard to prevent its use as a fingerprinting variable and updates cross-site tracking protection with Intelligent Tracking Prevention 2.1, which causes persistent client-side cookies to expire in 7 days. The update also fixes vulnerabilities in Safari Reader and WebKit (see the full list of security updates). Safari 12.1 is available only via Software Update. (Free, 10.13.6 and 10.12.6)