Agen Schmitz

Safari 13.0.4

Apple has released Safari 13.0.4 for macOS 10.14 Mojave and 10.13 High Sierra, addressing two WebKit vulnerabilities (also included in macOS 10.15.2 Catalina; see “Apple Pushes Out iOS 13.3, iPadOS 13.3, iOS 13.3 for HomePod, macOS 10.15.2 Catalina, watchOS 6.1.1, and tvOS 13.2,” 10 December 2019). Both WebKit issues could lead to arbitrary code execution after processing maliciously crafted Web content, and Apple has dealt with them by addressing multiple memory corruption issues and improving memory management. Safari 13.0.4 is available only via Software Update. (Free, 10.13.6 and 10.14.6)

Comments About Safari 13.0.4

