Apple has released Safari 13.1.1 for macOS 10.14 Mojave and 10.13 High Sierra, addressing a logic issue that could allow a malicious process to cause Safari to launch an application. The update also addresses a variety of WebKit-related security problems, including memory corruption that could lead to arbitrary code execution and an input validation issue that could allow maliciously crafted Web content to instigate a cross-site scripting attack. Safari 13.1.1 is available only via Software Update. (Free, 10.13.6 and 10.14.6)