Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Apple has released Safari 13.1.2 for macOS 10.14 Mojave and 10.13 High Sierra, addressing a logic issue that could allow a malicious attacker to change the origin of a frame for a download in Safari Reader mode. The update also patches several WebKit vulnerabilities that could cause unexpected application termination, arbitrary code execution, or universal cross-site scripting, plus addresses a logic issue that could cause Safari to suggest a password for the wrong domain. Safari 13.1.2 is available only via Software Update. (Free, 10.13.6 and 10.14.6)