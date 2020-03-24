Share Facebook

Apple has released Safari 13.1 for macOS 10.14 Mojave and 10.13 High Sierra, resolving a malicious IFRAME logic issue that could use another Web site’s download settings. The update also addresses a variety of WebKit-related problems, including a memory corruption bug that could allow arbitrary code execution after processing maliciously crafted Web content, a race condition that could enable an app to read restricted memory, and an input validation issue that could lead to a cross-site scripting attack. Safari 13.1 is available only via Software Update. (Free, 10.13.6 and 10.14.6)