Agen Schmitz

Safari 14.0.3

On 1 February 2021, Apple released Safari 14.0.3 for macOS 10.15 Catalina and 10.14 Mojave with fixes for three security vulnerabilities in WebKit. Now the company has updated Safari 14.0.3 to address another WebKit vulnerability that could allow malicious Web content to execute arbitrary code, changing only the build numbers this time. For Catalina, the new build number (look in Safari > About Safari) is 15610.4.3.1.7, and for Mojave, it’s 14610.4.3.1.7. You can download Safari 14.0.3 only via System Preferences > Software Update. Given the narrow scope of this update, it’s probably best to install sooner rather than later. (Free, release notes, macOS 10.15 and 10.14)

Comments About Safari 14.0.3

