Apple has released Safari 14.1.2 for macOS 10.15 Catalina and 10.14 Mojave with patches for three WebKit vulnerabilities. The update improves checks, memory management, and state handling to prevent maliciously crafted Web content from executing arbitrary code. You can download Safari 14.1.2 only via Software Update. (Free, release notes, macOS 10.15 and 10.14)