Apple has released Safari 14.1 for macOS 10.15 Catalina and 10.14 Mojave with a handful of improvements and fixes for two security vulnerabilities. The update enables you to customize the Start Page section order, supports an additional WebExtensions API that enables developers to offer extensions that replace the new tab page, introduces the Web Speech API to enable developers to incorporate speech recognition into Web pages, and adds support for the WebM and Vorbis video and audio formats. You can download Safari 14.1 only via System Preferences > Software Update. (Free, release notes, macOS 10.15+ and 10.14+)