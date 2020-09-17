Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Ahead of the official release of macOS 11.0 Big Sur, Apple has released Safari 14 for 10.15 Catalina and 10.14 Mojave. The upgraded Web browser introduces a new tab bar design that displays more tabs, adds a new customizable start page that lets you set a background image and add new sections, and gives you a privacy report that can show the last 30 days of trackers that Safari has blocked with Intelligent Tracking Prevention. Safari 14 also removes support for Adobe Flash and includes some WebKit-related security patches. You can download Safari 14 only via System Preferences > Software Update. (Free, 10.15 and 10.14)