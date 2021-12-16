Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Safari 15.2

Apple has released Safari 15.2 for macOS 11 Big Sur and 10.15 Catalina with patches for six WebKit vulnerabilities. The update improves memory handling, input validation, bounds checking, and state handling to prevent maliciously crafted Web content from arbitrarily executing code. On the developer front, Safari 15.2 resolves an issue with opening local HTML or WebArchive files from the Desktop, Documents, or Downloads folder, adds wide gamut support for the canvas graphical HTML element, and fixes a bug related to microphone switching during FaceTime calls. You can download Safari 15.2 only via Software Update. (Free, various sizes, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

