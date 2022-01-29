Share Facebook

Apple has released Safari 15.3 for macOS 11 Big Sur and 10.15 Catalina with patches for four WebKit vulnerabilities. The update improves memory management to prevent maliciously crafted Web content from executing arbitrary code, addresses a logic issue that could prevent Content Security Policy from being enforced, and improves input validation to prevent a Web page from being able to track sensitive user information. You can download Safari 15.3 only via Software Update. (Free, various sizes, release notes, macOS 10.15+)