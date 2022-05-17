Skip to content
Agen Schmitz 2 comments

Safari 15.5

Apple has released Safari 15.5 for macOS 11 Big Sur and 10.15 Catalina with patches for three WebKit vulnerabilities, all of which could lead to arbitrary code execution by maliciously crafted Web content. You can download Safari 15.5 only via Software Update. (Free, various sizes, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

