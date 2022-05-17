Safari 15.5
Apple has released Safari 15.5 for macOS 11 Big Sur and 10.15 Catalina with patches for three WebKit vulnerabilities, all of which could lead to arbitrary code execution by maliciously crafted Web content. You can download Safari 15.5 only via Software Update. (Free, various sizes, release notes, macOS 10.15+)
Looks like there may be an issue with Safari 15.5.
I’m not having any issues so far but looking at the screen shot, I don’t have the hide IP address choice so I assume they’re on a newer OS like Monterey where I’m on Catalina.
