Apple has released Safari 15.6.1 for macOS 11 Big Sur and 10.15 Catalina with a patch for a serious WebKit vulnerability that has been exploited in the wild. We recommend updating immediately using Software Update. (Free, various sizes, release notes, macOS 10.15+)
Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!
Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 31 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.
Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.