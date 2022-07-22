Apple has released Safari 15.6 for macOS 11 Big Sur and 10.15 Catalina with patches for Safari Extension, WebKit, WebRTC vulnerabilities. You can download Safari 15.6 only via Software Update. (Free, various sizes, release notes, macOS 10.15+)
Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!
Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 31 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.
Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.