Safari 16.3.1
Apple has released Safari 16.3.1 for macOS 12 Monterey and macOS 11 Big Sur with a patch for a single WebKit vulnerability that Apple says may have been actively exploited in the wild. In other words, install this update immediately! You can download Safari 16.3.1 only via Software Update. (Free, release notes, macOS 11+)
Hi. I just updated to Ventura 13.2.1. Safari remains at 16.3. I restarted to see whether that would prompt an update, but it didn’t. I’ve checked via Get Info, but the version seems to be 16.3. Any suggestions?
I’m having this issue too.
Probably a general glitch, then. Thanks for letting me know.
Safari 16.3.1 was released for Monterey and Big Sur. I think it remains at 16.3 for Ventura?
David
Oh, I missed that. Thanks.
You have the Safari 16.3.1 update if your BuildVersion is
Ventura = 18614.4.6.11.6
even if the version number says 16.3.
When I check “about Safari,” is says Version 16.3 (18614.4.6.1.6). I d on’t know how to check the build version for Ventura itself.
Sorry I wasn’t clear. I did mean the build number for Safari 16.3.1 for Ventura is 18614.4.6.11.6, so you still have Safari for Ventura 16.3.
You can get the build number for Ventura by checking “About this Mac” from the menu and clicking on the version number in that dialog box. It should be macOS 13.2.1 (22D68) after today’s update.
Thank you. I really appreciate learning that. And the version # is as you said.
Thanks, Adam. I really rely on your articles.
