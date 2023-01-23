Apple has released Safari 16.3 for macOS 12 Monterey and macOS 11 Big Sur with two patches for WebKit vulnerabilities associated with malicious Web content. You can download Safari 16.3 only via Software Update. (Free, release notes, macOS 11+)
Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!
Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 32 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.
Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.
Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum