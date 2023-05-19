Share Email

Apple has released Safari 16.5 for macOS 12 Monterey and macOS 11 Big Sur with fixes for five WebKit vulnerabilities, three of which are actively being exploited in the wild (for more details on these fixes in Apple’s current operating systems, see “Sports and Bugs in tvOS 16.5, macOS 13.4 Ventura, iOS 16.5, iPadOS 16.5, watchOS 9.5, and HomePod Software 16.5,” 18 May 2023). We recommend updating right away. You can download Safari 16.5 only via Software Update. (Free, release notes, macOS 11+)