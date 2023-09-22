Apple has released Safari 16.6.1 for macOS 12 Monterey and macOS 11 Big Sur to fix a WebKit vulnerability addressed in other recent updates (see “OS Security Updates Address Three More Exploited Vulnerabilities,” 21 September 2023). We recommend updating soon via Software Update. (Free, release notes, macOS 11+)
Safari 16.6.1 is for “macOS Big Sur and Monterey.”
On my Mac running macOS Ventura 13.6 (22G120), Safari is still 16.6 (18615.3.12.11.2)
I’m guessing that the main Ventura update made the appropriate changes for WebKit. I’ll be curious to see if the next security update that involves WebKit comes with a Safari update for Monterey and Ventura, or just Monterey.
