Apple has released Safari 16 for macOS 12 Monterey and macOS 11 Big Sur with new features and security updates—it’s also the version that will soon ship with macOS 13 Ventura. The revised Web browser enhances its Tab Group feature to let you add different background images and favorites for each Tab Group, as well as pin frequently visited websites for each Tab Group. Additionally, tabs in the sidebar let you see a list view of your open tabs, settings you’ve set for specific websites now sync across devices, and you can now adjust strong passwords to meet website-specific requirements. Finally, Safari 16 provides four security updates. (Free, various sizes, macOS 11+)