Agen Schmitz

Safari 17

Apple has released Safari 17 for macOS 13 Ventura and macOS 12 Monterey with new features and security updates—it’s the version that ships with macOS 14 Sonoma (see “macOS 14 Sonoma Now Available,” 26 September 2023). The updated Web browser introduces profiles to keep your browsing separate for topics like work and personal, separating your history, cookies, extensions, tab groups, and favorites for each profile. It also brings enhanced private browsing that locks your private browsing windows when you’re not using them and blocks known trackers from loading; a streamlined search that provides more relevant, faster, and easier-to-read results; and support for multiple tab selection. Finally, Safari 17 addresses five security vulnerabilities. You can download Safari 17 only via Software Update. (Free, release notes, macOS 12+)

  1. In Safari 16, when you go to the Window menu, if you have one or more Tab Group open, the Tab Group name will show in front of the window titles. This was useful sometimes to help me identify “Tab Group windows” vs “regular windows”.

    In Safari 17, the Tab Group names are gone when you look at the Window menu (you only see the window titles without the Tab Group names in front of them. Is there any way to get them back?

