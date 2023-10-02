Share Email



Apple has released Safari 17 for macOS 13 Ventura and macOS 12 Monterey with new features and security updates—it’s the version that ships with macOS 14 Sonoma (see “macOS 14 Sonoma Now Available,” 26 September 2023). The updated Web browser introduces profiles to keep your browsing separate for topics like work and personal, separating your history, cookies, extensions, tab groups, and favorites for each profile. It also brings enhanced private browsing that locks your private browsing windows when you’re not using them and blocks known trackers from loading; a streamlined search that provides more relevant, faster, and easier-to-read results; and support for multiple tab selection. Finally, Safari 17 addresses five security vulnerabilities. You can download Safari 17 only via Software Update. (Free, release notes, macOS 12+)