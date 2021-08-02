Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

ScreenFlow 10.0.3

Telestream has issued ScreenFlow 10.0.3, a maintenance update following its recent major upgrade. The screencast recording and video editing app adds the AVFoundation framework for camera recording, restores missing video filters, fixes a bug that caused users to get the opposite screen than what was selected, resolves an issue with jittery USB webcam recording when connected to a multi-port hub/dongle, addresses a problem that caused green artifacts to appear in loop recordings, and resolves an issue that prevented recording a secondary screen. ($149 new, upgrade pricing available, 85.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

Comments About ScreenFlow 10.0.3

