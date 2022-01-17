Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Telestream has issued ScreenFlow 10.0.4, a maintenance update with improvements and bug fixes for the screencast recording and video editing app. The update adds a Cancel button on the file locater screen; restores Bump, Twirl, Pinch, and Vortex Distortion filters; adds the capability for Style Presets and Key Bindings to transfer when upgrading to a new version; prevents the app from crashing when closing the window while thumbnails are in flight; adds a 1440p (2560-by-1440) document preset and renames the 4K preset to 4K UHD; fixes a bug that caused an incorrect Timeline duration calculation after opening a document, and adds support for PNG MOV files from the Stock Media Library. ($149 new, upgrade pricing available, 84.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

