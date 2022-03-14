Share Facebook

Telestream has issued ScreenFlow 10.0.5, a maintenance update with a smattering of improvements and bug fixes for issues introduced in previous versions. The screencast recording and video editing app returns 11 built-in titles that disappeared in version 10.0.4, resolves crashes that occurred after clicking on the timeline, addresses another crash that occurred when upgrading older ScreenFlow documents, fixes a bug that prevented text boxes from aligning after changing the font size, and ensure that MOV files containing an Alpha Channel display correctly on M1-based Macs. ($149 new, upgrade pricing available, 84.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)