Telestream has issued ScreenFlow 10.0.7, adding support for macOS 13 Ventura. The screencast recording and video-editing app resolves a crash that would occur after adding a Video Motion Action to an asset on the Timeline in Ventura, fixes a bug that caused the canvas to show black/break after selecting a Video Motion action, addresses a runtime error when selecting a clip, fixes a bug that caused iPad video to change from Portrait to Landscape when added to Timeline, and resolves an issue that caused imported iOS files to turn upside down on the timeline but not in the media library. ($149 new, upgrade pricing available, 84.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)