Telestream has issued ScreenFlow 10.0.9, a bug fix update for the screencast recording and video-editing app. The release fixes a bug where the app deleted an identically named file even when canceling export to avoid replacing, resolves a playback hang caused by changing the Grayscale Slider on an Animated Title, patches a memory leak on M1-based Macs when doing a hardware acceleration export, and returns horizontal and vertical snapping to proper working order. ($149 new, upgrade pricing available, 84.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)