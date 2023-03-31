ScreenFlow 10.0.9
Telestream has issued ScreenFlow 10.0.9, a bug fix update for the screencast recording and video-editing app. The release fixes a bug where the app deleted an identically named file even when canceling export to avoid replacing, resolves a playback hang caused by changing the Grayscale Slider on an Animated Title, patches a memory leak on M1-based Macs when doing a hardware acceleration export, and returns horizontal and vertical snapping to proper working order. ($149 new, upgrade pricing available, 84.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)
I tried to upgrade for ScreenFlow last year and the software consistently crashed. After back and forth with customer service, they recommend I wipe my Mac and rebuild my user account from scratch in order to use their software successfully. 100% of my other software worked and still works fine. I declined and got a refund. (I can agree that perhaps there was something weird in my user account, but I don’t think “it’s your fault and we can’t diagnose it so put in several hours or more” is the right troubleshooting advice?)
I like ScreenFlow, but the licensing system sucks. I have had licenses to version 2,4,5,6,7,8,9, and 10, and often when I come back to ScreenFlow, it gives me weird -2002 errors and I ahve to violently reapply my license using a command line tool.
Currently when I launch it, it tells me its in Demo mode and will watermark all my exports, except it is licensed, and the settings confirms it is licensed and has a Deactivate button, and it doesn’t include watermarks.
It’s a great tool, but issues like this, especially licensing issues when I’ve paid them for so long, are infuriating.
I love using ScreenFlow, and have owned it and upgraded for a long time. I create all my video classes using it. But I am driven crazy with the approach to licensing, frequently having to unregister on my desktop to use it on my laptop. So much so that I tend now to not use it on my laptop, and instead use Capto there to record screencasts.
Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum