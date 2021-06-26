ScreenFlow 10.0

Share Facebook

Telestream has released ScreenFlow 10, a major upgrade to the screencast recording and video editing app that can now simultaneously record multiple cameras, microphones, and screens—including iPhone and iPad screens. Version 10 also introduces an integrated library of free and customizable titles that can be added to your projects, improves the camera recording system to significantly reduce file size and CPU usage during recording and editing, adds a destructive archive storage option that enables you to reclaim disk space by saving documents with unused edits removed, and brings a redesigned Video Filters interface with a built-in color effects library, support for importing CLUT files, and a new automatic Background Removal filter.

The update also updates the user interface for macOS 11 Big Sur, adds the capability to publish chapter markers to YouTube, improves the timeline icon cache to reduce memory and CPU usage, adds support for recording the screen from a Sidecar device, improves accuracy when matching colors between text boxes, annotations and background content, resolves stability issues that could occur when interrupting timeline playback, and fixes bugs with AAC and MP3 files getting truncated on import.

Requiring 10.15 Catalina or later, ScreenFlow 10 is priced at $149 for new licenses (a $20 increase from the previous version), and it can be bundled with a 1-year Stock Media Library subscription (with unlimited access to over 500,000 pieces of media) for $209 or a Stock Media Library subscription plus premium support for $239. Those who own previous versions can upgrade for $79 from version 4, $69 from version 5, $59 from version 6, $49 from version 7, and $39 from version 8. Screenflow 10 is not currently offered for purchase from the Mac App Store. ($129 new, upgrade pricing available, 85.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)