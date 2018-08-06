ScreenFlow 8.0

Share Facebook

Telestream has released version 8.0 of its ScreenFlow screencast recording and video editing app. It’s a major upgrade that adds new Styles and Templates to increase productivity and streamline workflow, along with an integrated Stock Media Library.

The new Templates feature lets you set up projects with placeholder clips in the timeline for both recorded and external media. The Styles feature offers customized media configurations, enabling you to copy and paste video parameters (like scale, positioning, filters, and axis rotation) and apply them to individual pieces of media. The Stock Media Library provides unlimited access to over 500,000 pieces of media for a $60 annual subscription.

Other new features include the capability to record narrations or voice-overs without leaving the timeline, a detachable editing timeline for easier multi-monitor editing, additional timeline frame rates, support for exporting animated PNG (APNG) files, the option to burn in captions on export, and scheduling of YouTube uploads.

ScreenFlow costs $129, and it’s also available with the Stock Media Library subscription for $175. Those who own previous versions can upgrade for $69 from version 4, $59 from version 5, $49 from version 6, and $39 from version 7. If you purchased ScreenFlow from the Mac App Store, Telestream has details on how to upgrade. ($129 new from the Telestream Web site or the Mac App Store, upgrade pricing available, 110 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)