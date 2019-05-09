ScreenFlow 8.2.3

Share Facebook

Telestream has issued version 8.2.3 of its ScreenFlow screencast recording and video editing app, a maintenance update focused on bug fixes. The release ensures the Align command works correctly, resolves an issue with markers not saved when recording from a template, puts a stop to imported MP4 files causing a lengthy appearance of the spinning beachball while waiting for the audio waveform to complete, fixes a bug that caused the mouse cursor to display at twice its normal size, and addresses an issue that caused exports beyond 4K resolution to fail when using hardware-accelerated encoding. ($129 new from the Telestream Web site or the Mac App Store, upgrade pricing available, 54.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)