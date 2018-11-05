ScreenFlow 8.2

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Telestream has released version 8.2 of its ScreenFlow screencast recording and video editing app with a smattering of improvements and a lengthy list of bug fixes. The update adds the capability to specify the format to download from the Stock Media Library, resolves an issue that made JVC camera files unplayable, improves messaging for projects opened from Dropbox, ensures the capability to add multiple copies of “recording” files to the Global Library, fixes the display of 2160-by-3840, 848-by-360, and 720-by-404 resolution files, and fixes a bug that activated Undo when creating a new document. ($129 new from the Telestream Web site or the Mac App Store, upgrade pricing available, 54.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)