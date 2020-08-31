ScreenFlow 9.0.5

Share Facebook

Telestream has issued version 9.0.5 of ScreenFlow, a maintenance release that brings improvements and bug fixes to the screencast recording and video editing app. The update improves the capability to customize the start position of the Clock Wipe transition, adds an option to set the export resolution to 4K, enables you to localize the Google security text that appears within the YouTube publishing window, fixes a bug with freehand annotations not appearing correctly after being drawn, addresses a problem with real-time audio degrading and disappearing after 15 minutes, resolves an issue with text box thumbnails not appearing in the timeline, and fixes a bug that prevented dragging a single file document onto the Batch Export window. ($129 new from the Telestream Web site or the Mac App Store, free update, 54.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)