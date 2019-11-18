Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Telestream has released version 9.0 of ScreenFlow, a major upgrade to the screencast recording and video editing app with new features and performance improvements taken directly from customer feedback. Screenflow now enables you to record multiple screens simultaneously, as well as create motion effects between multi-screen recorded content. A Timeline Tools Palette is also added with Hand, Zoom, Blade, and Track Select tools, plus access to hotkeys to quickly switch your cursor’s function. A new clip editor feature enables you to select an individual clip and view it on the left-hand side of the main document so you can preview video and audio plus perform quick edits.

The release also brings new radar and sizing Click Effects, adds support for using a media proxy (a lower resolution variant of a large resolution file) to make edits, updates capture card support, enhances thumbnail image performance, improves manual media management, fixes several bugs that occurred when running macOS 10.15 Catalina, and updates minimum system requirements to macOS 10.13 High Sierra.

Screenflow is priced at $129 from the Telestream Web site, where it’s also bundled with a 1-year Stock Media Library subscription (with unlimited access to over 500,000 pieces of media) for $175. Those who own previous versions can upgrade for $79 from version 4, $69 from version 5, $59 from version 6, $49 from version 7, and $39 from version 8. The Mac App Store edition of Screenflow 9.0 has a $39.99 annual subscription price that will auto-renew at $59.99 for the following year. If you own a previous version purchased from the Mac App Store, you can access upgrade pricing from the Telestream Web site by following instructions on this support page. ($129 new from the Telestream Web site or the Mac App Store, upgrade pricing available, 54.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)