Literature & Latte has issued Scrivener 3.1.2, a maintenance release with a lengthy list of bug fixes and improvements for the long-form writing tool. The update adds a new, native converter for Word DOCX files that doesn’t rely on Java-based converters, but it still needs testing; open Preferences > Sharing > Conversion to test it yourself. Scrivener also adds more flexibility for using multi-line cells in ebook tables, brings a new Find Duplicates option to Project Search, resolves a crash that could occur when resetting the preferences to the defaults after closing a project, makes several improvements to Keep with Next, and improves support for a mix of links and code spans when converting rich text to MultiMarkdown. ($45 new, free update, 109 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)