Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Literature & Latte has issued Scrivener 3.1.3, adding a Matching Texts feature to the Bookmarks area of the Inspector in the main window that lists all documents that share a paragraph or sentence with the current document. The long-form writing tool also adds a new corkboard preference (Compress threads when arranged by label) that interleaves cards on the board so that they take up less space, makes improvements to the native .docx importer, and modifies Quick Search to treat curly and straight apostrophes and quotes as though they are the same. The update also resolves a crash that could occur if a Revision Mode was invoked while Linguistic Focus was open, works around a bug in macOS 10.14 Mojave that causes Web archives not to load, corrects a problem with Compile replacements affecting comments in a project when compiling for print or PDF, and fixes a bug that caused keywords to lose assignments or disappear if moved around in the Keywords panel using the Move commands or keyboard shortcuts. ($45 new, free update, 106 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)