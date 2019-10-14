Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Literature & Latte has issued Scrivener 3.1.4, updating the long-form writing tool to be compatible with macOS 10.15 Catalina. The release also now enable you to use Find by Formatting to search in the URLs of links, updates the behavior of clicking the X button on a comment to remove it so it now scrolls to the location in the text where the comment was located, updates a number of Compile formats, fixes a bug with PDF cover images that could cause them to be cropped incorrectly, works around an Apple bug with dragged-in file links, resolves an issue where the Bold and Italic menu items failed in Catalina, corrects a problem that could cause a crash with unfound bookmarks, and strips out page break characters when compiling to ebook or HTML formats. ($45 new, free update, 106 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)