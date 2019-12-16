Share Facebook

Literature & Latte has issued Scrivener 3.1.5 with a feast of fixes for the festive season. The long-form writing tool corrects a problem that caused bold and italic shortcuts not to work as expected in macOS 10.15 Catalina, works around a ruler visibility issue in Catalina caused by using the navigation options to scroll to the top of documents, improves the position of headers and footers in the page layout preview in Compile, fixes a bug that prevented toggling of character styles, resolves issues in the Ebook Compile format, and resolves a problem in the Mac App Store edition where the built-in DOCX converter wouldn’t work correctly in sandboxing. ($45 new, free update, 94.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)