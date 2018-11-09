Share Facebook

Literature & Latte has released Scrivener 3.1, a hefty update for the word processor designed for long-form writing projects. The new version includes full support for macOS 10.14 Mojave’s Dark mode and supports separate preference sets for adjusting Dark and Light mode appearance. The 3.1 release also now enables you to include a cover image when compiling to PDF format, updates its scriptwriting features, deprecates the EPUB 2 and Kindle Mobi formats in favor of EPUB 3 and Kindle KF8, improves PDF/Print footnotes with bug fixes and layout enhancements, and adds a Focus mode that enables you to fade out everything except the current line, sentence or paragraph as you write.

Shortly after the release of 3.1, Literature & Latte issued version 3.1.01 to fix a bug that caused a crash when loading Scrivener with certain older appearance preferences. ($45 new, free update from version 3, $25 upgrade from version 2, 102 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)