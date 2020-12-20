Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Scrivener 3.2.2

Literature & Latte has issued Scrivener 3.2, a maintenance release with improvements and bug fixes for the long-form writing tool. The update fixes a bug that could cause a crash or hang when typing at certain text scales, speeds up RTF exports containing images, resolves issues where links in comments and bulleted lists that skipped levels could result in an invalid DOCX file, works around a “nasty” macOS bug that could cause crashes when deleting or moving text in page view, and fixes a bug where styles weren’t maintained when importing RTF files. ($49 new, free update, 85.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)

Comments About Scrivener 3.2.2

