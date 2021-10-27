Share Facebook

Literature & Latte has issued Scrivener 3.2.3, a maintenance release with user interface tweaks, bug fixes, and added support for macOS 12 Monterey. The long-form writing tool adds the new Update NaNoWriMo Word Count feature to the Project menu, which you can use with a special downloadable NaNoWriMo project template. The update also adjusts Scrivener’s header bars to blue when the system tint is set to grey, fixes a DOCX import bug where lists based on styles would not import properly, resolves an issue that prevented the toolbar search field from updating to reflect search collection settings, fixes a bug that squished controls in Page Layout, and removes preferences for disabling insertion point blinking on macOS 11 Big Sur and above. ($49 new, free update, 90.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12.1+)